Two suspects who robbed private hospital’s labs arrested in shootout

Two suspects allegedly involved in robberies at laboratories of a private hospital in Karachi were arrested in an injured state in a police operation on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Rangers arrested two suspects allegedly involved in street crime and robberies.

South DIG Irfan Baloch said a joint operation of the District South police and South investigation resulted in the arrest of two suspects involved in robberies at the Aga Khan Laboratories. He added that an exchange of fire took place between a robber gang and police, after which two members of the gang, Waseem Butt and Rexon were arrested in an injured state.

Police further said that the arrested suspects had injured a lab assistant during a robbery at the Aga Khan Laboratory at Lucky Star on December 3. The gang was also involved in robberies at a Samsung shop in Teen Talwar and Aga Khan Laboratory in Khadda Market.

The gang was wanted by police in several cases of robberies in the city, and a special task was given to the Investigation and District police to trace the gang, said DIG South. The officer explained that the gang was traced using CCTV footage and advanced technology. Raids were being conducted in search of the absconding members of the gang, he said. Further investigation are under way.

Two robbers held

Separately, the Rangers and police in a joint raid on the basis of intelligence information arrested two suspected robbers, Maaz and Abdul Wahab, in Orangi Town’s Frontier Colony. A spokesperson for the Rangers said the suspects were involved in several incidents of robberies and mobile phone snatchings in Orangi Town and its surrounding areas.

On December 29, 2022, the suspects, along with another accomplice, had escaped after snatching Rs5,000 and a motorcycle from a citizen and CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. During the investigations, the suspects reportedly admitted to snatching mobile phones and cash from citizens in Kunwari Colony, Marble Factory area and Qatar Hospital Road.