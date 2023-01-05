Sindh govt uninterested in solving public problems, says JUI-F

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh General Secretary Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro has said that the provincial government is uninterested in solving the public’s problems, lamenting that the low-income class is unable to feed their families even once a day.

Soomro said the provincial government’s priorities are to recruit music teachers for schools instead of enrolling over six million out-of-school children. He said the JUI-F will continue its efforts against the evil intentions of the colonial forces, and to build society according to Islamic principles.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the newly elected body of the Karachi Press Club. He said that electing honest candidates in the local government polls is the only solution to the problems of Karachi’s people. Honest and righteous leadership can create an ideal Islamic society, he added.

Also present on the occasion were the JUI-F’s Central Information Secretary Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Sindh Deputy Amir Maulana Abdul Karim Abid and Maulana Samiul Haque Swati among others.