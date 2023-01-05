KU blast: IO told to submit report on execution of NBWs against BLA men

An anti-terrorism court has directed the investigating officer to submit a report regarding the execution of non-bailable warrants issued for the arrest of six absconding suspects belonging to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in a case pertaining to the suicide blast that killed three Chinese teachers and their local driver at the University of Karachi in April last year.

As the case came up for hearing before the ATC-XVI judge, who is conducting the trial at the judicial complex inside the central prison, the sole detained suspect, Dad Bux, was produced from the jail.

The court supplied copies of the charge sheet to the suspect and adjourned the hearing until January 10 when the investigating officer, Sanaullah Cheema, is required to submit a report on the execution of the non-bailable warrants issued by the court for the arrest of the absconding suspects.

The IO had last month charge-sheeted Shari Hayat Baloch, alias Bramash, the female suicide bomber who targeted the Chinese tutors, her husband Habitan Bashir, commanders of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade and their facilitators.

Habitan, Majeed Brigade commanders Bashir Zeb, Captain Rehman Gul, and Khalil Ahmed alias Waja, and BLA man Mir Safeer have been shown as absconders who are said to be hiding in Afghanistan.

A person with a code name Zeb and unidentified facilitators have also been placed in the charge sheet’s column of the absconding suspects. Dad Bux, one of the alleged facilitators, has been listed as the only accused currently in judicial custody. He was arrested during a raid in the Mauripur Road area on July 4.

During interrogation, he confessed to conducting reconnaissance at the behest of BLA commander Khalil and shared information with Habitan and commander Zeb. A prosecution witness also picked out the suspect during an identification parade before a judicial magistrate.

An FIR was lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 109 (abetment), 342 (attempted murder), (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, sections 11-F (Membership, support and meetings relating to a Prescribed Organization), 6 (terrorist act) and 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, read with sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Act at the Counter-Terrorism Department on behalf of the state.

On April 26, 2022, Shari had targeted a van of the KU’s Chinese tutors. The suicide attack had claimed the lives of three Chinese nationals and a local van driver, and injured four others, including a Chinese national and a Rangers soldier.

The investigators are yet to trace the whereabouts of the key suspect, the suicide bomber’s husband who is believed to have left the country and escaped to Afghanistan. In a CCTV camera video prior to the suicide attack, Shari could be seen with her two children in the corridor of a hotel where her husband Habitan had stayed. The video showed her carrying a black bag — apparently the same bag that was used in the suicide bombing.

Shari’s three earlier CCTV camera clips showed her carrying out the attack, talking to another female suspect before the bombing, and her going to the KU’s Chinese language institute a day before the attack, suggesting she had failed to follow through with her plan that day.

After the suicide attack, her husband shared her photo on social media in which she and her children were showing victory signs. The BLA also released her video in which she was heard inciting the women of Balochistan.

The video showed her walking in a garden somewhere, showing the victory sign in different poses. In the two-minute video recorded in the Balochi language with English subtitles, Shari wearing a black headgear with a BLA flag in the background seemed to be at ease as she incited the Baloch women to join the organisation.

On July 6 last year, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon held a press conference at the Driving Licence Branch’s auditorium in Clifton to announce the arrest of another suspect involved in the suicide attack.

He claimed that beside the arrested suspect, three more suspects, including the mastermind of the attack, had been identified. Memon told the journalists that the arrest was made in the Hawkesbay area.

"Our sensitive installations were on the target of terrorists,” Memon explained. “Shari Baloch’s case is also being examined by the psychological team as her husband and a trainer took advantage of her poor mental health.”

He said that the arrested terrorist entered Pakistan from a neighbouring country, adding that the terrorists carried out terror activities in Pakistan with the help of neighbouring countries to stop the investments in our country. They wanted to destablise our country. “No one is bigger than the state,” he mentioned.