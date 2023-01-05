Sindh govt told to rescind transfer, posting orders issued in violation of election laws

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the provincial government to rescind all the transfer and posting orders that had been issued in violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct, and after the announcement of the schedule for the local government polls.

During the hearing of petitions against transfers and postings of government officers in various departments after the announcement of LG election schedule for Karachi and Hyderabad, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro asked the services secretary about the status of the transfers and postings made without the ECP’s approval.

The services secretary said they were reassessing the transfers and postings that had received objections from the ECP, adding that those would be rescinded if found against the ECP’s code of conduct.

The Sindh advocate general said the provincial government had issued the orders for transfers and postings of officers with the approval of the ECP, adding that the petitioners should approach the appropriate forum if they were found inconsistent with the ECP’s rules.

The ECP’s senior law officer said the provincial government had made numerous transfers despite the commission’s directions. He said the ECP had taken up the issue with the government, adding that even though certain transfers had been rescinded, numerous others had not.

The court asked the AG about the status of administrators who were appointed in Karachi and its three districts, and in Hyderabad after the announcement of LG election schedule. The services secretary said the government would rescind the transfers and postings if found against the ECP’s code of conduct and the relevant rules.

The court directed the AG and the services secretary to review the transfers and postings made after the announcement of the election schedule, and rescind the orders issued after announcement.

The bench said that no such transfer or posting should be made that could affect the election process, and directed the provincial government to submit a compliance report by January 9. Khadim Hussain and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had petitioned against the transfers and postings of government officers, including the Karachi and Hyderabad administrators, after the announcement of LG election schedule.

The PTI accused the Sindh government of pre-poll rigging and violating the ECP’s ban on transfers and postings of government officials after the announcement of the LG election schedule.

The petitioner’s counsel Shahab Imam said the government had, with mala fide intention, and without the ECP’s prior approval, transferred and placed the services of government officers at the disposal of the local bodies for the appointments through impugned notifications.

He referred to the administrators of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and the East, Central and Korangi district municipal corporations, as well as the commissioner of Hyderabad. The ECP had restrained the provincial government from issuing orders of transfers and postings of government officers after the announcement of the date of the LG election, which was scheduled to be held on January 15.