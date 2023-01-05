Stay on the green track

This refers to the news report ‘300MW coal power plant okayed for Gwadar’ (January 4, 2023). It is rather strange how our leaders seem unable to learn from past mistakes. Fossil fuel-based power plants with dollar-denominated payments have been the main cause of our energy woes. We possess ample generation capacity, but a sizable portion remains unused due to the exorbitant cost of running the plants.

The incumbent government is repeating past failures while ignoring cheaper energy sources such as hydroelectricity. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offer abundant scope for setting up a large number of small hydroelectric power plants. While the prime minister recently promised to switch all federal buildings to solar energy and has launched new solar power projects, the plant in Gwadar is a step backwards. The PM should stick to increasing our clean energy capacity.

Huma Arif

Karachi