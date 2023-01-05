 
Fix the system

January 05, 2023

This refers to the letter ‘Punish the predators’ (December 31, 2022) by Kamran Akhter Siddiqui. The letter highlights how our justice system often fails the victims of child abduction and sexual abuse.

The government must take meaningful steps immediately to ensure the legal system offers our children the protection that they deserve.

Mubarak Faryad

Khuzdar

