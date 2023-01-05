Economic injustice

Pakistan is going through an economic crisis that has resulted in the increase of food, gas and oil prices to unprecedented levels. This rise in prices shows no signs of slowing down and may even accelerate as we seek to re-enter the IMF programme.

It is the government’s reckless borrowing and our economy’s overreliance on imports for growth that has created this mess. Now, the government is increasing taxes and levies left, right and centre in order to claw its way out of the crisis, making the public foot the bill for their follies.

Afroz MJ

Kech