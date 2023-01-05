Here we go again

This letter refers to the news report ‘Covid-19 alert: One of dominant strains in China found in sample, says NIH’ (January 03, 2023). Could there be a more depressing piece of news to start the new year with? After all the struggle and sacrifice, the country is at risk of falling in the Covid pit again.

The public should urgently resume the habit of wearing facemasks and sanitizing their hands. Meanwhile, the authorities should consider re-implementing the Covid-era SOPs, before it’s too late.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat