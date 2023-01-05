Unprincipled empire

This refers to the article ‘When will it be enough?’ by Marwan Bishara (January 2, 2023). The so-called civilized West lays claim to the moral high ground for standing with Ukraine and giving it massive military and economic aid against Russia. However, its slogans of standing for independence, freedom, democracy, justice and fair play sound so hollow when we consider how it has ignored all these principles when it comes to Israel’s crimes against Palestine.The West, principally the US, has given a carte blanche to Israel in its occupation of Palestine and has no qualms about endlessly fuelling its military machine. This double standard should lay to rest any delusions that the West and, in particular, the US care about any ‘principles’. For them, it’s all about power.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
