Gold rally continues

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Wednesday to reach a fresh all-time high price in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs188,600 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs772 to Rs161,694.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $29 to $1,862 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,843.27.

Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained higher by Rs2,800 per tola as compared with the gold prices in Dubai’s gold market.