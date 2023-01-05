Gold rally continues

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Wednesday to reach a fresh all-time high price in the country.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs188,600 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs772 to Rs161,694.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $29 to $1,862 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,843.27.
Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained higher by Rs2,800 per tola as compared with the gold prices in Dubai’s gold market.
Bengaluru: General Motors Co on Wednesday posted a 2.5 percent rise in US new vehicle sales in 2022, outselling Toyota...
New York: Cloud computing giant Salesforce on Wednesday said it was shedding about 10 percent of its employees, or...
KARACHI: Lack of access to education, lowest literacy rate in the region, and inadequate nutrition and healthcare...
LAHORE: Those looking for improved economic credentials of the country are living in a fool’s paradise. Pakistanis...
KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman Akif Saeed resolved to support capital market...
KARACHI: The apex trade body on Wednesday raised questions on a government’s plan of saving Rs62 billion in energy...
Comments