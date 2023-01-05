‘Low literacy, malnutrition hurdles in achieving demographic dividend’

KARACHI: Lack of access to education, lowest literacy rate in the region, and inadequate nutrition and healthcare would be a hindrance in reaping the benefits of Pakistan’s demographic dividend, the central bank’s officials said on Wednesday.

Three officers of the Economic Policy Review Department of the State Bank of Pakistan spoke about Pakistan’s potential demographic dividend in the most recent episode of their podcast series. According to them, a favourable age structure alone does not produce a demographic benefit.

To harness it, the right policy mix is needed, including investments in education and healthcare to improve human capital and productivity, they said.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has lagged compared to regional peers in terms of access to education and the literacy rate, which is the lowest in the region. Gender disparity in education enrolment poses a risk to prosperity and economic growth, they said.

Similarly, nutrition and healthcare are preconditions to realise the benefits of demographic dividend. It has been estimated that in 2033, around 48 million people from the working-age population will have suffered from stunted development due to inadequate nutrition. The productivity of these people may be compromised throughout their working lives, they added.

These factors pose hurdles to the attainment of demographic dividend in Pakistan. Along with these, it is important to address low economic growth as we need an estimated economic growth of 6 - 7 percent to absorb the growing population.

There is also a need to incentivise savings and encourage new

businesses and investments, they noted.

The population of Pakistan has increased exponentially from 1970 when it was 59 million to 231 million in 2021. The majority of the population in Pakistan comprises of youth; individuals below the age of 30.

The age distribution of the country’s population holds the potential to provide a demographic window; a period of time during which the working-age population outnumbers the population of dependents. In turn that can lead to a demographic dividend; a period of accelerated economic growth that is fuelled by a favourable age structure.

Research shows that demographic dividend has a positive impact on economic growth.

For instance, East Asia achieved accelerated economic growth from 1965 to 1990 and it has been estimated that one-third of this growth was achieved due to demographic dividend and the rest was due to favourable economic policies.

There are two channels to achieve economic growth through demographic dividend; the first

is the macroeconomic channel which is fuelled by an increase in the youth population which means that labour force participation is increased.

It includes higher participation of women in the workforce. As a consequence, the pressure on government resources is reduced as the number of dependents decreases.

This allows the government to divert resources to more productive aspects.

The second channel to achieve economic growth is via human development, wherein young individuals are trained and they contribute to economic development.