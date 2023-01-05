Govt’s strategy to save Rs62 billion via energy saving plan won’t work: FPCCI

KARACHI: The apex trade body on Wednesday raised questions on a government’s plan of saving Rs62 billion in energy consumption expenditures by closing markets by 8:30pm and wedding halls by 10pm, saying the decision was “an exercise in futility.”

“Reduction in shop timings will result in the contraction of business, commercial, and economic activities much more than it can save to match the energy costs estimate by the government, i.e. Rs62 billion,” the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

He was of the view that the government had embarked on squeezing already struggling business community, and neglected issues of electricity theft and line losses which were running up to 35 percent.

“Power conservation is an absolute necessity for the country however the approach and methodology to achieve that should be in-consultation with the business, industry and trade community to make the measures practical, inoffensive, objective and able to deliver real savings,” Sheikh added.

FPCCI chief emphasised that there would not be any tangible difference and the government would lose much more in tax revenues on reduced sales and incomes of the traders.

“Additionally, there will be tangible socioeconomic costs attached to the measure in terms of unemployment and loss of opportunities to earn livelihoods.”

He highlighted that departmental stores and modern retailers fulfill their staffing needs through bifurcating their employees in two working shifts and the reduced shop timings would result in them being forced to slash that to one shift to remain operationally profitable.

“It [early closure of shops] will practically result in at least 30 percent employment loss in departmental stores staff.”

Sheikh mentioned that the issue of fixed and capacity charges wasn’t resolved with independent power producers, claiming that loss-making state-owned enterprises were causing billions of rupees every year.

“The government should think of other more substantial and practical avenues to save the national resources rather than putting restrictions on hardworking traders, retailers, and restaurants.”

FPCCI chief explained that families who go outside for dine-in collectively consume lesser power in a restaurant, market, or mall than their houses.

He also apprised that in his consultation with the All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) leadership they had categorically informed him that restricting the restaurants to close for dine-in by 08:30pm would not result in any savings in power consumption.