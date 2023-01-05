Stocks down on dismal economic indicators

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday following a mixed session, with investors staying cautious on dismal economic data and slump in global equities, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 0.22 percent or 91.34 points to close at 40,539.30 points against 40,630.64 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,895.32 points while intraday low was 40,497.51 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif

Habib Corp, said, “Stocks closed lower amid a slump in global equities and global crude oil prices.”

Dismal economic data, including year-on-year decline of 16.6 percent in exports, 37.23 percent drop in cotton output, and a fall of 11 percent in POL sales during December 2022, along with indications of even tougher IMF conditions on tax levies played a catalytic role in the bearish close of the index, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 index also shed 23.43 points or 0.16 percent to close at 14,951.82 points compared with 14,975.25 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 59 million shares to stand at 142,881 million shares from 201.058 million shares. Value dropped to Rs4.334 billion from Rs4.977 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.489 trillion from Rs6.508 trillion.

Out of 325 companies active in the session, 128 closed in green, 173 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said equities closed slightly negative where the index settled at a 40,593 points, down 0.22 percent. The market opened on a positive note over lower international commodities prices, leading to an intraday high of 265 points. “However, this positivity didn’t sustain at the bourse and profit taking was witnessed in the second half of the session where the market made an intraday low of 132 points,” it said.

Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum, UBL, Meezan Bank, and Hubco cumulatively dented the index by 90 points.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Rafhan Maize, up Rs499 to close at Rs9,599/share, followed by Premium Tex, up Rs34.97 to close at Rs610/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, down Rs100 to close at Rs5,750/share, followed by JDW Sugar, down Rs14.66 to close at Rs405.33/share.

Arif Habib Ltd said another mixed session was witnessed at the PSX on Wednesday. “The market started in the red, but quickly turned green and traded in a constrained range the whole trading day as a result of uncertain economic conditions,” it reported.

Comparatively, mainboard volumes dropped while third-tier companies continued to dominate the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included exploration and production compannies (-49.4 points), commercial banks (-36.5 points), power generation and distribution (-17.7 points), engineering (-8.6 points), and oil marketing companies (-70 points).

Dewan Motors remained the volume leader with 10.850 million shares. Its scrip went up 29 paisas to close at Rs15.54/share. It was followed by Sui Southern Gas Company, with 10.734 million shares that closed higher by 72 paisas to Rs11.06/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Al Shaheer (R), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, WorldCall Telecom, TRG Pak Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Dewan Farooque Sp, K-Electric Ltd, and Pakistan Petroleum.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 31.727 million shares from 35.480 million shares.