Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee on Wednesday ended almost steady against the dollar in both currency markets on a balance between supply and demand of the dollar, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 226.95 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 226.94.

The domestic currency also stayed flat at 236 to the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the dollars' supply and demand positions in the market remained balanced, and the local unit's movement experienced a little variation. The rupee may remain under pressure in coming days on a financing gap and depleting foreign reserves, according to analysts.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund’s demand for maintaining a market-based exchange rate will also put pressure on the currency.

“The recent stability in the official exchange rate is not sustainable and the longest government sticks with its strategy to artificially maintain the currency the more distortion it will create,” said Insight Securities in the latest report.

External accounts are expected to remain under pressure in 2023 with a huge debt repayment and lack of financing options due to unfavourable dynamics of global financial markets. The country’s external debt repayment for FY2023 stands at $21 billion, out of which $10 billion has been paid or rolled over.