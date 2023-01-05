Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee on Wednesday ended almost steady against the dollar in both currency markets on a balance between supply and demand of the dollar, dealers said.
In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 226.95 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 226.94.
The domestic currency also stayed flat at 236 to the dollar in the open market.
Dealers said the dollars' supply and demand positions in the market remained balanced, and the local unit's movement experienced a little variation. The rupee may remain under pressure in coming days on a financing gap and depleting foreign reserves, according to analysts.
Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund’s demand for maintaining a market-based exchange rate will also put pressure on the currency.
“The recent stability in the official exchange rate is not sustainable and the longest government sticks with its strategy to artificially maintain the currency the more distortion it will create,” said Insight Securities in the latest report.
External accounts are expected to remain under pressure in 2023 with a huge debt repayment and lack of financing options due to unfavourable dynamics of global financial markets. The country’s external debt repayment for FY2023 stands at $21 billion, out of which $10 billion has been paid or rolled over.
Bengaluru: General Motors Co on Wednesday posted a 2.5 percent rise in US new vehicle sales in 2022, outselling Toyota...
New York: Cloud computing giant Salesforce on Wednesday said it was shedding about 10 percent of its employees, or...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Wednesday to reach a fresh all-time high price...
KARACHI: Lack of access to education, lowest literacy rate in the region, and inadequate nutrition and healthcare...
LAHORE: Those looking for improved economic credentials of the country are living in a fool’s paradise. Pakistanis...
KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman Akif Saeed resolved to support capital market...
Comments