Marriyum says white papers cannot whiten black deeds

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that if Imran Khan releases a white paper on the performance of federal and Punjab governments of PTI in four years, then their black deeds will be exposed to the people.

The minister asked Imran to mention the details of ‘theft’ he committed in Toshakhana and lamented that Imran Khan not only compromised the country’s stance on major fronts like the Kashmir issue but also destroyed the economy and also caused an end to progress and rendered people unemployed.

Talking to the media, Marriyum Aurangzeb regretted that today the white paper on the economy has been released by those who destroyed the people and economy of Pakistan. “It was released by those Mr and Mrs who brought the country to economic bankruptcy and still they are not ashamed to issue a white paper?”

The minister pointed out that so many audio leaks of Imran had surfaced, which was an evidence against him. “We don’t support at all such things. Today, you are disappointed and have issued a white paper because of the fact that country was saved from becoming bankrupt,” she emphasised.

She contended that today in this white paper, first of all, he should have apologised to the people for destroying them, who were prospering between 2013 and 2018 and the economy progressing. But he played havoc with it, caused massive inflation, which was previously at the lowest level in history.

The minister said that no white paper can whiten his economic destruction, no white paper can whiten his corruption, theft and the economic destruction of the country.

She continued that from 2013 to 2018, the country was mandated to PMLN and it was growing at 6.1 percent, it had the lowest level of inflation in history, CPEC projects were running successfully in the country, Nawaz Sharif had made possible generation of 14,000MW of electricity.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PMLN-government brought down inflation in the country at 3.8 percent while breaking the back of terrorism and making Pakistan a peaceful, prosperous and developing country. The minister wanted that in the white paper, it should also have been mentioned that in 2018, flour was available at Rs35 per kg and sugar at Rs52 per kg, Imran should also tell the country that in 2018, the shortage of gas, electricity was over, as more power generation was made than consumption.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that after 2018, who will release the white paper of May 2022, in which loans of historic Rs45,000 billion were taken, who will tell the public about it and asked Imran that how can he tell the public that the unit of electricity was increased from Rs11 to Rs26 per unit. “Is it mentioned in the white paper, which you have released today.”

The minister said that how will he (Imran) tell that he had stopped the CPEC projects that were set up by Nawaz Sharif, how will he tell that there was no country that was in agreement with him, whether they were Chinese or Turkish investors, foreign investors who invest money in the country’s projects he referred them to NAB.

“You weren’t ashamed at all to print white paper. Do you think your white papers will cover up your black deeds and black mentality? Tell the people of Pakistan that terrorism returned to this country between 2018 and 2022, you have been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for nine years. Issue a white paper that from 2018 to 2022, you had stopped all the projects of the country which was growing at 6.1 percent, economic disaster has come in these four years,” she retorted.

She told Imran that “If you (PTI chairman) release a white paper of your 10 years of deeds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a white paper on the performance of the four-year federal and Punjab governments, then your black deeds will be exposed to the people of Pakistan.” She said that the incumbent government had taken difficult decisions with a heavy heart to save the country’s economy. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that as “many audio leaks had come against you, release a white paper on all these, tell the people of Pakistan what black deeds you have been doing for four years.”