ECC allows export of 250,000 tonnes of sugar

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Tuesday allowed the export of 250,000 tonnes of sugar with the condition that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) would give an undertaking that the prices of sweetener in the domestic market would not exceed Rs85-90 per kg.

The ECC was also informed that Rs28 billion would be required for the import of 197.5 metric tonnes of urea. The cost incurred on storage and transportation will be standing at Rs3.37 billion. So the dealer transfer price of a 50 kg bag of urea was fixed at Rs2,150 per bag by the NFML. The subsidy amount is estimated at Rs22.97 billion to be borne by the government.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the ECC meeting.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Petroleum Division tabled a summary on liquidity requirement of PSO for import of LNG and petroleum products. It was submitted that the PSO was engaged in the import of LNG to overcome the deficit in the demand for gas and was obliged to clear the financial obligations of the supplier within the stipulated period.

In order to enable the PSO to remain current in its payment obligations to the LNG suppliers as well as to maintain LNG supply chain, the ECC allowed the release of Rs10 billion budgeted subsidy to the Petroleum Division and allowed the GoP guarantee against bank financing of up to Rs50 billion.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination submitted a summary on transfer of amount to the Government of Afghanistan for functioning/ maintenance/ equipment/ salaries of three Pakistani hospitals.

The ECC after discussion approved the revised mechanism/modalities for transfer of funds to Afghanistan as proposed by the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) with the direction to attempt to release the amount in Pak rupee.

As per the revised mechanism, the total amount already approved by the cabinet for salaries i.e. Rs1.009 billion would be transferred to Afghanistan in four tranches. These funds would be transferred through the MoFA and sent to the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

The remaining three tranches would be transferred through the banking channels.

The Petroleum Division presented a summary for extended well testing (EWT) over Wali-1 Discovery Wali (E.L) and submitted that an exploration licence (EL) was granted over Wali Block to OGDCL and the company drilled an exploration well named Wali-1 and made a gas/condensate discovery in Lockhart Hangu and Kawagarh Formations.

Extended Well Testing is a technical requirement to appraise the said discovery over Wali-1 exploration well drilled in Wali Block. The ECC after discussion allowed one-year EWT over the discovery w.e.f. start of production under EWT arrangements with condition that OGDCL will submit Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) and Field Development Plan (FDP) over the Wali-1 discovery before expiry of allowed EWT period.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research submitted a summary on export of sugar during the year 2022-23 and presented the recommendations of 4th meeting of Sugar Advisory Board (SAB). The ECC after detailed discussions on the recommendation of SAB, allowed export of 250,000 tonnes of sugar inclusive of previous permitted 100,000 tonnes by the ECC on first come first basis.

The ECC further decided that the total quantity of export may be distributed among provinces based on their installed crushing capacity to be determined by PSMA. The Ministry of Industry and Production submitted a summary on diversion of RLNG to the urea fertiliser plants up to 31st Jan.

The ECC after deliberation decided to reject the proposal of Ministry of NFS&R and Ministry of I&P and decided that the RLNG supply to these plants would be discontinued with effect from midnight 3rd January, 2023.

The ECC deferred a summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production tabled on price fixation of imported urea with direction to work out and submit a detailed mechanism of sharing of subsidy by provincial governments.