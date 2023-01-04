Swati released a day after getting bail

ISLAMABAD: A day after securing bail in a controversial tweets case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati on Tuesday was finally allowed to walk free.
Swati could not be released on Monday due to the unavailability of a written order from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), pertaining to his bail. The bail was accepted against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.
As Swati’s counsels presented the receipt regarding the surety bonds and a copy of the ruling in the Court of Special Judge Central, the judge issued the release orders.
After completing the legal process, the PTI leader’s lawyers reached the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Centre, Islamabad, which had been declared a sub-jail. After receiving the legal documents, authorities released Swati.
