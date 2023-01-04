Caretaker setup by March, claims Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi claimed that a caretaker setup would be installed by March to replace the incumbent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

Without indicating the year of occurrence, he tweeted that general elections will be held in July and the new government would deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and revive the programme. Shabbar Zaidi didn’t cite the reason for the proposal. “Let me clarify my position on future set-up. Not suggesting anything unconstitutional. […] Anything else will [be] suicidal for Pakistan, PTI, PDM and people,” wrote Zaidi. He earlier had claimed that a four-week timeframe was given to the government to cobble together a caretaker administration following a deadlock between the lender and Pakistan. Zaidi’s tweet is significant in the backdrop of rumourmongering about establishment of a technocrat government, tasked with stabilizing the economy which is in troubled waters before new polls could be held.

The idea surfaced last month when Shabbar Zaidi had a consultative meeting on the economy with an important official and claimed that he was offered to work with the proposed technocrat administration. Highly placed government sources brushed aside the hint of formation of a technocrat government and said that it had no scope in the Constitution. On his new tweet, sources said that the government was maintaining contact with the IMF and discussions with it were underway.

The economy of the country doesn’t allow any risk that negotiations with the IMF could be suspended. The government is hopeful that the ninth review of the IMF programme would be completed soon and Pakistan would succeed in getting some concessions from it. The PTI had also opposed any attempt to impose a technocrat government in the country.