President approves PIMS Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave assent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill 2022. The bill provides for repealing the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Act 2021.
Earlier, the President, under Article 75 (1) (B) of the Constitution, 1973 had returned the bill on November 8, 2022, for reconsideration. The parliament passed the amended bill in its joint session on December 20, 2022. The President gave assent to the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.
