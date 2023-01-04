Profiteers, beggars held

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday arrested three shopkeepers and fifteen professional beggars in a crackdown on profiteers and beggars.
Assistant Commissioners visited 141 different areas for ensuring strict adherence to the government-notified rate list of essential items in markets. The ICT administration team also arrested three violators and imposed a fine of Rs12,500 on overcharging. During the raid, FIR was also filed against two violators, the administration also arrested 15 professional beggars during the crackdown. The administration confiscated 32kgs of polythene bags.
