 
close
Wednesday January 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

10 held for possessing illegal arms

By APP
January 04, 2023

Rawalpindi: The police, during a crackdown on illegal arms holders, arrested 10 persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the details, Kalar Syedan police held one accused and recovered a pistol with 30 rounds from his possession. The same police recovered a carbine with 12 rounds from Ijaz etc.

Comments