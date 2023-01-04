10 held for possessing illegal arms

Rawalpindi: The police, during a crackdown on illegal arms holders, arrested 10 persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.
According to the details, Kalar Syedan police held one accused and recovered a pistol with 30 rounds from his possession. The same police recovered a carbine with 12 rounds from Ijaz etc.
