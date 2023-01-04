UN team briefed on PSCA system

LAHORE: Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund Dr Lowe Shabane visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines here on Tuesday. The three-member delegation was received and briefed by Operation Commander Safe Cities Authority.
The delegation was taken to the authority's various sections like the Operations and Management Centre, and PUCAR 15 Centre. The delegation was also briefed about Media Monitoring Centre, Advanced Traffic Management System, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System.
The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the usefulness of the Safe Cities project in the security situation. During the visit, the delegation reviewed the security and monitoring process with the help of PSCA cameras.
