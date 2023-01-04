Man gunned down at doorstep

LAHORE: A 46-year-old man was gunned down at the doorstep of his house in the Model Town police area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Athar Sabar was standing at the doorstep of his house in F Block Model Town when unidentified persons shot at him in the head and fled the scene.

He was taken to the General Hospital where he could not survive. Police shifted the body to morgue. Goods burnt: Furniture and chemicals were reduced to ashes in three fire incidents here on Tuesday.

A fire broke out in a furniture godown near Wara Gujran Harbanspura, a storeroom of Mental Hospital, and in a chemical godown near Texali Chowk. The cause of the fire was said to be a short-circuit. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the fire incidents.