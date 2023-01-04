Wasim, JI leader to discuss LG polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) deputy convener and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman have scheduled a meeting today at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, regarding the upcoming local bodies polls.

JI Karachi spokesperson Zahid Askari told The News on Tuesday that Akhtar had contacted the JI leader to discuss the current situation regarding the local bodies elections to be held on January 15.

The meeting will be held at 3pm today. He said that he was unaware of the meeting’s agenda. However, the JI would not step back on its stance about the LG polls. “The JI wants the local bodies elections on January 15.