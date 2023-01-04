Vaccination of newborn starts

The Punjab government has formally started round-the-clock vaccination services at labour rooms of selected primary and tertiary care hospitals of the province to ensure vaccination of newborn children.

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Punjab with WHO support has set up Labour Room Birth Vaccination Counters at Ganga Ram Hospital, Jinnah Hospital Lahore, DHQ Teaching Hospital DG Khan and DHQ Rajanpur currently. The formal inauguration was made jointly by FJMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, WHO World Representative, Head of Mission Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala and Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation Punjab Dr Aihteshamul Haq at Mother and Child Block, Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday. WHO Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala appreciated the decision.