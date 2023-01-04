Mother & Child block at Ganga Ram: Yasmin promises world-class facilities

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid said the project of Mother and Child Hospital will ensure the health of mothers and children in Punjab. The patients will be provided international level facilities in this hospital.

She expressed these views during her visit to the Mother and Child Block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday.

The SH&ME Department Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-VC Prof Dr Shamsa Humayun, Project Director Sheikh Ijaz, Chief Engineer Dr Hussain Jafri, Dr Yasmin Ehsan, Dr Imran Waheed and C&W officers were also present.

The minister visited the second, fifth and sixth floors and reviewed the ongoing construction work. She said that Mother and Child Block in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a very beautiful masterpiece being constructed at a cost of Rs9.47 billion. The remaining departments of this project will be completed soon.