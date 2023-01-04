Its up to Amir to return: Sethi

LAHORE: PCB Managing Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has made it clear that if pacer Mohammad Amir, who went into self-retirement, wants to comeback its up to the bowler.

Amir on the permission of the new chair of the PCB started training at the National High Performance Centre.

On July 26 2019, Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket, so that he could focus on limited-overs formats. Later he retired from all formats on December 17 2020, citing mental torture from management. During his career, Amir was also involved in spot-fixing for which he was banned and then he made a comeback in international cricket after his ban expired.

Still only 30-years-old, Amir's return could be beneficial for Babar Azam and Co. and increase the competition among pacers. Quoted by Arab News, PCB chief Sethi revealed that he would not stop Amir from making a comeback to international cricket. "I will not stop Mohammad Amir if he wants to make himself available to play for Pakistan again", he said.

Defending Amir, he stated that Amir admitted his guilt to spot-fixing and helped ICC with it too, so he deserves another chance. "A player who has admitted his guilt, helped the ICC to stop match-fixing and corruption, and then paid a five-year penalty for being outside of cricket deserves to come back", he said.

Furthermore, attacking former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, Sethi said, "Mohammad Amir thinks he is not dealt fairly by the previous regime of PCB, including selection committee and chairman Ramiz Raja."

In the past, Raja has stated frequently that players facing fixing charges should not be allowed to make a comeback. "Ramiz Raja thinks whoever has committed corruption in cricket should never be allowed to play for Pakistan again.