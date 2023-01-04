Uphill task for Hamza, Noor as British Jr Open begins today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan juniors, especially the future PSA players on the senior circuit, bracketed in the Under-19 draw will face an uphill task of upsetting the top field on their way to winning the British Junior Open Squash that kicks off in Birmingham (UK) today (Wednesday).

Pakistan’s top aspirant in the Under-19 category Hamza Khan who was seeded No 1 at the World Championship held in France a few months back, is no more favourite or top-ranked this time.

Hamza’s inability to make it to the Junior World Championship final (despite being seeded No 1) has relegated him to seedlings and now has been ranked outside the top two. Noor Zaman is further down in the seedlings and so is Anas Ali Shah. World junior champion Rowan Demming (The Netherlands) who surprised a powerful field in France is the top seed in British Open under 19 this time followed by Finlay Withington (UK).

Hamza, drawn outside the top two, will face the tough proposition of upsetting the top UK player and the reigning world champion to win the Open title for the country which desperately looking forward to achieving a major title if not at the senior at least at the junior level.

‘The News’ has learnt that Hamza had pulled out of training under what he reportedly called the ‘raw eyes’ of academy coaches in Islamabad and spent the last month training with his uncle in Quetta, before leaving for the UK for the Open. There is also a story as to who managed his trip or who has come to his rescue.

Pakistan may make inroads into other categories with some ‘experienced’ junior players to serve the cause.