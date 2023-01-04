We will put Pak batters under pressure: Henry

KARACHI: Fully aware that it would be tough to get Pakistan out cheaply on the third day on a batting wicket, New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry on Tuesday said that they will try to put pressure on the hosts in different ways.

“We know it’s going to be a tough work out there and we know we will have to bowl in partnerships throughout the day and just to apply pressure in different ways,” Henry told reporters here at the National Stadium at close of the second day of the second Test against Pakistan.

Asked whether the surface will back the pacers as the time progresses Henry said it’s a good batting surface.

“It’s a good batting surface. There was a little bit of assistance with the new ball probably off the wicket, little bit skid and two-paced nature so it was good for me to show some stuff once the ball got little bit older and reverse swing came into play,” Henry said.

“It was important to make sure we were clear on the plans and we were trying to take wickets. It did not quite go well that way but the way we bowled was very good and tomorrow we will try to put ourselves in the good position,” he said.