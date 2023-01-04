Imam rescues hosts after NZ post 449

KARACHI: New Zealand must be fancying their chances of winning a rare Test series in Pakistan when they piled up 449 in the first innings and then dismissed three key batsmen of the home team on the second day of the final Test here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

The tourists, who began the day at 309-6, lost Ish Joshi (11) without adding any more to the total. But the last three New Zealand wickets added 140 runs that included a last-wicket stand of 104-run stand between Matt Henry (68 not out) and Ajaz Patel (35). They became only the fourth pair in Test history to post a 100-plus partnership between a No. 10 and a No. 11.

Henry smashed eight boundaries and two sixes in his knock, bettering his previous best against Australia at Christchurch in 2016 by six runs. Patel also improved his previous Test-best of 20 – against England last year – before he was the last wicket to fall, caught off spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The stunning partnership between them, which could prove to be a match-winning stand, once again exposed Pakistan’s ineffective bowling attack that is one of the reasons behind their dismal track record in recent Tests at home.

Pakistan, who have lost four of their last five Tests at home, seemed to be in a lot of trouble when skipper Babar Azam got run out in a mix-up with opener Imam-ul-Haq, leaving his side at 99-3. But Imam redeemed himself by holding fort as he guided Pakistan to 154-3 with Saud Shakeel. Imam hit nine fours and a six in his unbeaten 74 from 125 balls. Saud who took 42 balls to get off the mark was unbeaten at 13 from 75.

Their unbeaten stand of 55 runs for the fourth wicket helped Pakistan end day three without any more mishaps. But the hosts are still 295 runs behind New Zealand’s first innings total of 449. They still need 96 runs to avoid the follow-on in what is the second and final Test of the series. The first Test, which was also played in Karachi, ended in a draw.

Pakistan could have ended Day 2 in a better position but they were unable to wrap up New Zealand’s innings. Their mediocre bowling attack allowed tail-enders Henry and Patel to dominate during what was a frustrating partnership for home fans.

And then on what is quite a featherbed, Pakistan’s top order failed to come out with an appropriate response to New Zealand’s sizeable total. Opener Abdullah Shafique continued his lean patch of form while Shan Masood fell after hitting four boundaries from the first 10 balls he faced. But the lowest point for Pakistan came when New Zealand earned Babar’s prized scalp. It happened in the 25th over when Imam drove Michael Bracewell towards mid-wicket and saw Babar stranded at his end attempting a third run. Imam, however, took charge with his seventh half-century.

Earlier, Shafique was the first Pakistan wicket to fall when he pulled pacer Henry’s short delivery straight to the hands of Ajaz Patel and Masood gave a catch off Patel.

Naseem took the day’s first wicket when he bowled Ish Sodhi for 11 with a ball that cut through sharply.

Blundell, who was 30 overnight, reached his fifty with a boundary and a single off Ahmed. He hit six boundaries in his 51 before being bowled by Abrar.

Abrar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-149, while Naseem Shah (3-71) and Agha Salman (3-75) were the other successful bowlers.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand 1st innings

Latham lbw b Naseem 71

Conway c Sarfaraz b Salman 122

Williamson c Sarfaraz b Naseem 36

Nicholls c Sarfaraz b Salman 26

Mitchell b Salman 3

Blundell b Ahmed 51

Bracewell lbw b Ahmed 0

Sodhi b Naseem 11

Southee st Sarfaraz b Ahmed 10

Henry not out 68

Patel c Salman b Ahmed 35

Extras: (b5, lb5, nb5, w1) 16

Total:131 overs 449

Fall of wickets: 1-134, 2-234, 3-240, 4-255, 5-278, 6-279, 7-309, 8-340, 9-345

Bowling: Hamza 21-3-72-0, Naseem 24-7-71-3, Hasan 23-4-72-0, Ahmed 37-5-149-4, Salman 26-3-75-3

Pakistan 1st innings

Shafique c Patel b Henry 19

Imam not out 74

Masood c Conway b Patel 20

Azam run out 24

Shakeel not out 13

Extras: (lb2, nb2) 4

Total:47 overs 154

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-56, 3-99

Bowling: Southee 10-3-33-0, Henry 12-3-35-1, Patel 7-1-30-1, Bracewell 14-3-45-0, Sodhi 4-0-9-0

Umpires: Alex Wharf, Aleem Dar