Wednesday January 04, 2023
World

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

By AFP
January 04, 2023

BERLIN: A German doctor was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed that the doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined.

