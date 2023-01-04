German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

BERLIN: A German doctor was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed that the doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined.
TUNIS: The main coalition against Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Tuesday his administration was using the...
DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania´s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday lifted a ban on opposition rallies imposed in 2016...
HONG KONG: A 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal arrested last year under the city´s national security law received court...
ROME: An Italian judge ruled on Tuesday that three environmental activists who sprayed the Senate with washable paint,...
ISTANBUL: Turkey on Tuesday hosted the leaders of Syria´s opposition in a show of support after sparking concern...
WASHINGTON: The new US Congress was thrown into chaos on its very first day on Tuesday as rebel right-wing Republicans...
Comments