Israeli forces kill Palestinian child in Bethlehem

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a child in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry reported, as Israel said police officers fired on people throwing Molotov cocktails.
The health ministry announced “the death of the child Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad, 15, with a bullet in the chest fired by the occupation soldiers during the aggression on Bethlehem at dawn today.” Israel´s military said rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at border police officers during an operation in Bethlehem´s Dheisheh refugee camp.
