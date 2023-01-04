British couple among four killed in Australian chopper crash

SYDNEY: A British couple were among four killed in a mid-air collision that left two mangled helicopters on a sandbank near an Australian tourist hotspot, investigators said on Tuesday.
One helicopter was taking off for a “tourist joy flight” along Queensland´s scenic Gold Coast when its rotor blades smashed into the cockpit of another helicopter coming in to land, air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
“In the process of that collision the main rotor blades and gearbox of the helicopter taking off have separated from the aircraft, causing it to tragically crash down on to a sandbar,” he told reporters.
