Elderly patients fill hospitals in Shanghai Covid surge

SHANGHAI: Coughing, groaning, and gasping for breath, elderly Covid patients crammed hospital corridors in Shanghai on Tuesday as a wave of Covid-19 cases raged through the Chinese megacity.

At two hospitals in the city, journalists saw hundreds of mostly elderly patients lying on gurneys in public areas as emergency wards filled beyond capacity. Swaddled in blankets, coats and woollen hats, many were attached to intravenous drips, heart monitors or oxygen tanks, and were visibly struggling to breathe. A few appeared not fully responsive.

In one hospital, AFP witnessed an exchange between a woman and an older man, both jostling for a drip. “I was here first,” she said. “I´m here to get a needle too.” Beijing last month rapidly demolished key pillars of its zero-Covid policy, doing away with snap lockdowns.

The reversal of three years of hardline curbs sparked relief nationwide, but has unleashed a torrent of infections on the country´s patchy healthcare system and overloaded funeral homes and crematoriums.

Even in Shanghai, one of China´s richest cities, the crisis is acute. Around 70 percent of the megacity´s population -- equivalent to around 18 million people -- may have caught Covid since last month, according to state media reports.