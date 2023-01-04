Ex-official returned fraction of stolen billions: Iraq

BAGHDAD: Iraq said on Tuesday it had recovered another $2.6 million in public funds fraudulently withdrawn from a government account, but the money is still only a fraction of the $2.5 billion that disappeared.

The scandal, implicating businessmen and former high officials, has provoked widespread anger in Iraq. The country is oil-rich but ravaged by endemic corruption while plagued by unemployment and decaying infrastructure.

Judge Haider Hanoun, who heads the government´s anti-corruption agency, said “the sum returned today... amounts to four billion Iraqi dinars” ($2.6 million). He spoke at a press conference with piles of red and green bank notes stacked before him.

A suspect returned the funds and will face trial on January 12, Hanoun said, declining to name the suspect pending a verdict. Hanoun said the same suspect is believed to have embezzled more than $11 million in total.

An official in the anti-corruption agency identified the suspect as Haitham al-Juburi, who is in detention and a former adviser to ex-prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi. The source spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani took over from Kadhemi in October and has made regular announcements about the major corruption case to showcase its determination to fight graft.

According to a document from the country´s tax authority, the $2.5 billion was allegedly expropriated between September 2021 and August last year through 247 cheques cashed by five enterprises. The owners of those accounts -- most of whom are on the run -- are subject to arrest warrants.

In November, Sudani said Nour Zuhair Jassem, a wealthy businessman implicated in the theft from tax authorities, had given back part of more than $1 billion that he “confessed” to having received.