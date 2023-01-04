Saira Anwar skips appearance before FIA

LAHORE: Saira Anwar on Tuesday skipped appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency in an inquiry related to assets beyond means and her lawyer submitted an application seeking time to furnish her response.

The FIA had summoned Saira, said to be the wife of a political bigwig in Punjab, in the inquiry related to assets beyond means. As per a notice, the agency had directed Saira to appear before the investigation officer concerned by January 3.

The FIA had initiated the inquiry due to an unusual increase in Saira’s assets including land. The FIA had asked her to provide details about Athar Naveed. The agency questioned Saira as to why Athar kept withdrawing large sums of money from her account. However, Saira didn’t join investigations on Tuesday and sought time to submit his reply. As per FIA sources, the agency has observed transactions worth millions in Saira’s account in the recent period along with purchase of jewellery.