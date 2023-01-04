‘Unauthorised’ telephone connections: PAC orders recovering over Rs2m from minister of commerce, secy

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee took notice of giving unauthorised telephone connections to the Minister of Commerce and the secretary of Commerce from 2015 to 2018 that cost Rs 2.2 million to the national exchequer and ordered recovering the amount from both of them.

The Public Accounts Committee also directed the Cabinet Division not to sell any property owned by the government of Pakistan at lower prices either in the country or abroad.

The Public Accounts Committee also sought details of authorized phone connections of federal ministers and secretaries from the cabinet division. The PAC held its meeting presided over by Chairman Noor Alam Khan in which the audit paras related to the Ministry of Commerce for the financial year 2019-20 were examined.

While reviewing the audit objections of the cabinet division, the Public Accounts Committee, taking notice of the reports of selling government-owned buildings at cheap rates, directed the Secretary Cabinet Division not to sell the buildings in the country and also abroad at lower rates.

On the issue of installing additional phone connections in the Ministry of Commerce, Noor Alam Khan said 7 phone connections were installed at the offices and homes of the commerce minister and the secretary from 2015- to 2018.

The audit officials said these seven connections had cost the national exchequer Rs.2.2 million. The audit officials told the committee that from 2015 to 2017-18, over Rs 1.48 million was paid against the rules in the form of seven telephone bills to the minister and over Rs 7 lakhs were paid in the form of five telephones to the secretary of Commerce.

Member PAC Barjees Tahir asked for an explanation as to why these connections were installed. In his response, the Commerce Secretary said that Green Line can be placed anywhere, besides them the director and the personal secretary have separate numbers. “Currently the secretary of Commerce has two lines at home, two in the office and one for fax with the staff,” he told the committee.

He said that all these connections are not used by the minister or the secretary but by the subordinate staff.