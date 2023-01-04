1.5m patients treated at HMC last year

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) here on Tuesday said it provided health services to 1.5 million patients, including 30,000 Afghans, in 2022.

Releasing its annual report, the HMC said 1350,000 patients were treated in HMC, 3,90,000 at the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) and 60,000 patients were treated at the state-of-the-art Burns and Trauma Centre.

More than 800,000 patients were brought to HMC’s Accident and Emergency Department during the last year.

According to the hospital administration, 550,000 patients received OPD services while 40,000 patients received treatment through Sehat Sahulat Programme that cost the hospital more than Rs1.28 billion.

The report said that 102,507 patients suffering from multiple diseases were admitted in HMC while more than 50,000 surgical procedures were undertaken, including more than 20,000 major surgeries.

Since HMC is known for its best services, therefore 30 percent of the patients were referred to it from other hospitals of the province, including the private hospitals of Peshawar.

Apart from the Sehat Sahulat programme, the hospital provided free medicines worth Rs400 million to patients during the last year.

Moreover, for the convenience of the patients, the hospital administration established pharmacies within the operation theatres so that medicines needed during the surgery could be provided to patients. The hospital administration ensured uninterrupted diagnostic services in the Radiology and Pathology departments that remained under pressure due to high flow of patients.

Last year, 9,574 MRIs, 19,731 CT scans, 165,965 different X-rays, 113,314 ultrasounds 20,17,962 tests were done in the hospital.

The HMC is the only public sector hospital in the province that provides diagnostic facilities through 1.5 Tesla MRI machines and advanced CT scan and 3D mammogram were installed to further upgrade diagnostics. Besides other important services, HMC has the best cardiology and cardiac surgery departments.

Last year, 400 open heart surgeries were done in the cardiac surgery department and 4,428 angiography and 2,086 angioplasty procedures were undertaken in the Cardiology Department of the hospital.

The hospital administration introduced a heart link facility in CRC through which the treatment facility is being provided to patients through video link in Chitral.

The cardiology department has five cath labs and modular operation theatres for the cardiac patients.

The Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) being a specialised facility for patients suffering from renal diseases. It facilitated 390,000 patients, including 27,552 dialysis procedures. Similarly, 60,000 patients were treated in the Burns and Trauma Centre, of which 20,000 received burns treatment and 60,000 underwent plastic surgeries.

The HMC has continued its journey of rapid success and the hospital got approval from College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSC) to start postgraduate training in neurology, pulmonology, cardiology and spine surgery as sub-specialties.