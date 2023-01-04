Local traders reject govt’s decision of early business closure

Rawalpindi : All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan, Markazi Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan and All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) have rejected government decision to close down markets and restaurants at 8 p.m. and marriage halls till 10 p.m.

They have refused to obey the orders of federal government and warned to show resistance in case of any kind of harassment. The business community talking to ‘The News’ here said, “If government really want to provide relief to public they should cut down their own unnecessary expenses and refuse to take petrol and other facilities free of cost.”

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan President Ajmal Baloch said that shops and markets will remain open till 10:00 p.m. and marriage halls till 11:00 p.m. Business community was already purchasing expensive electricity. “Our business is already near to collapse due to political instability in the country,” he said. He said that government officials and politicians should adopt ‘energy saving programme’ they should off heaters and other unnecessary lights in offices. They should refuse to use petrol free of cost and use small cars rather than luxurious vehicles, he denounced.

Markazi Tanzeem Tajraan (Pakistan) President Kashif Chaudhry has warned government to show a strong resistance if police tried to harass business community. Political instability has collapsed country’s economy while government insisting traders and public to be scapegoat in this situation. All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir has rejected the decision and said that after collapsing country’s economy government was making business community and public stooge. Neither Imran Khan nor Shahbaz Sharif controlled this destruction in the country, he said.