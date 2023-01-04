Four illegal steel mills sealed

LAHORE:Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Tuesday stopped manufacturing of another four illegal and unlicensed steel mills, seizing huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products in the provincial capital.
The PSQCA has so far taken action against 23 steel mills from which 10 have applied for PSQCA licence while case against other nine steel mills have been sent to the court. Owners of another five steel mills have also applied.
LAHORE:A 46-year-old man was gunned down at the doorstep of his house in the Model Town police area on Tuesday. The...
LAHORE:Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund Dr Lowe Shabane visited Punjab Safe Cities...
LAHORE:Disabled Persons Management Information System , developed by Punjab Information Technology Board for the...
A group exhibition, ‘Untitled’, of works of Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi students, was held at Alhamra Arts...
LAHORE:Relief cheques were distributed among the deserving artists in various genre in a ceremony held in Adabi...
LAHORE:Punjab Senior Member Board of Revenue /Relief Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the process of...
Comments