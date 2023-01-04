Four illegal steel mills sealed

LAHORE:Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Tuesday stopped manufacturing of another four illegal and unlicensed steel mills, seizing huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products in the provincial capital.

The PSQCA has so far taken action against 23 steel mills from which 10 have applied for PSQCA licence while case against other nine steel mills have been sent to the court. Owners of another five steel mills have also applied.