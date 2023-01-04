Man gunned down at doorstep

LAHORE:A 46-year-old man was gunned down at the doorstep of his house in the Model Town police area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Athar Sabar was standing at the doorstep of his house in F Block Model Town when unidentified persons shot at him in the head and fled the scene.

He was taken to the General Hospital where he could not survive. Police shifted the body to morgue. Goods burnt: Furniture and chemicals were reduced to ashes in three fire incidents here on Tuesday.

A fire broke out in a furniture godown near Wara Gujran Harbanspura, a storeroom of Mental Hospital, and in a chemical godown near Texali Chowk. The cause of the fire was said to be a short-circuit. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the fire incidents.

found dead: A 32-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Green Town police on Tuesday.

Some passersby informed the police about the body of an unidentified man. Police said that the victim identified as Farooq, a resident of Green Town, was an addict and could have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Transgender injured: A transgender was injured by unidentified persons in the area of Faisal Town police on Tuesday. The victim was standing at a traffic signal when unidentified persons shots at him and fled the scene. The injured identified as Rozi was admitted to hospital.

drug pushers: Baghbanpura police arrested two drug-pushers and recovered charas weighing 2kg from their possession. The accused were identified as Mujahid and Fayaz. Wagah police post arrested two bike thieves Iqbal alias Bala and Ghulam Rasool and recovered two bikes from them. The arrested accused were handed over to the investigation wing.

nine unclaimed bodies: Edhi Foundation buried nine unclaimed bodies during the first three days of 2023. Nine persons, who were found dead in different areas of the City, were buried after not being identified. Bodies were recovered from Shafiqabad, Data Darbar, Tibbi City, Shahdara Town, Old Anarkali, Manga Mandi and Kahna police stations.