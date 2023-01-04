App being launched to register smog complaints: SMBR

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR)/Relief Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the process of preparing an App for citizens is going on and the citizens will be able to register their complaints about factories and public vehicles causing environmental pollution on the App.

Punjab Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR)/Relief Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting regarding anti-smog in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) committee room on Tuesday.

DG PDMA Faisal Farid, Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, transport, district administration, urban unit, traffic police, directors of PDMA and line departments were present in the meeting. The relief commissioner was briefed on the elimination of smog by the line departments.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab SMBR/Relief Commissioner said that PDMA will lead line depts to eliminate smog in the light of Lahore High Court orders. The short and long-term plans, the number of vehicles and lists of teams should be submitted to PDMA immediately. The help of citizens will also be taken for the elimination of smog, he said.

Punjab SMBR/Relief Commissioner said that the environment and other line departments should work diligently and increase operations to eliminate smog. Old vehicles are causing environmental pollution and operation against smoke-emitting vehicles should be accelerated with the help of PSCA cameras, he added.

He said that the transport dept should share the fitness certificate of the vehicles with the traffic police and agencies concerned should deal strictly with those who caused environmental pollution.