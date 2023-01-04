‘Crime rate decreases after IG’s appointment’

LAHORE:The Punjab police spokesperson said that there has been a visible reduction in various categories of crime across the province during the first week after Aamir Zulfiqar’s appointment as IG Punjab.

He said that according to Safe City records, the number of 15 calls decreased from 42,819 to 35,000 during a week. Similarly, the number of registered crimes in all districts of the province decreased from 16,431 to 13,123. The number of calls related to crimes such as dacoity, robbery and theft has come down from 6,540 to 5,771. The registration of cases has also come down significantly and the total number of cases registered during a week has come down from 8,842 to 6,021.

Punjab Inspector General Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that Special Branch is a very important formation of Punjab Police whose intelligence reports play a key role in maintaining law & order in the province.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while presiding over the ROs meeting on the occasion of his visit to the Special Branch. Additional IG Special Branch briefed him about the overall performance and professional matters of the Special Branch. IG Punjab directed the ROs of Bahawalpur and DG Khan to hold a meeting with Additional IG South Punjab for wreaking massive crackdown on criminals in order to eliminate them permanently from Katcha area. IG Punjab heard the problems of the officials and issued orders on the spot for their redressal. He also distributed prizes and certificates among the officers and personnel who performed well during duty.

financial grant: CCPO Lahore distributed financial aid cheques among the police employees who appeared for hearing in the Ardal Room held at Police Lines in the past few days.

CCPO distributed Rs670,000 financial grant cheques to 19 police officers. Cheques were distributed among three ASIs, three head constables, nine constables, one constable driver, one naib qasid and two sweepers.