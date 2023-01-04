Governor flays previous govt for economic crisis

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal called on Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House, here Tuesday. During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that those who were bent on creating instability and disorder in the country would face failure, Insha Allah. He said that the previous government took record loans, and pushed the country towards economic crisis. He said that PMLN started many public welfare projects during its tenure, which were ignored by the previous government.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the constitutional order asking the chief minister to take a vote of confidence was the need of the hour. He said that PTI was pushing the country towards political and economic instability by doing politics of chaos. He said that the coalition government had not come into government for any political gains, but for public interest only. He said that the politics of anarchy was not in the interest of the country. He further said that PTI had done nothing but spread despair in the country.

Meanwhile, the governor approved various summaries related to universities as chancellors. The governor approved the adoption of Punjab Regularisation Act 2018 for the employees of University of Sargodha. The Governor/Chancellor directed the administrative department that the cases of only those contract employees who were lawfully recruited would be reviewed under the Punjab Regularisation Act, 2018 for regularisation and to probe irregularities in appointments and submit to the competent authority within 30 days.