US consul general meets commissioner

LAHORE:American Consul General Lahore, William K Makaneole, met with Commissioner Lahore/Administrator MCL, Muhammad Aamir Jaan, here on Tuesday.
William K Makaneole said he loved slogan of “Lahore Lahore hay”. During his informal meeting with the commissioner, he said hospitality of Pakistanis knows no boundaries. Commissioner Muhammad Aamir Jaan said Ruda and CBD were mega game changer projects of Lahore.
He briefed him on development, trade, cultural and other activities in Lahore. He said environment issues and balance of population were great challenges of Lahore but they were headings towards solutions and taking steps.
