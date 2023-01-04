Property worth Rs23bn retrieved

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has retrieved over 3,500-acre property worth Rs23 billion from illegal occupants, while arrears/rent of Rs650 million have been collected so far.

Dr Shoaib Suddle, Chairman of the One Man Commission, stated this during the press conference along with ETPB chairman. He said that a forensic audit of the trust board was conducted in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and in the light of the observations of the audit, a plan of action was decided along with the ETPB and FIA, as a result, considerable success was achieved in disposing of valuable land. He said that the chairman board had taken steps like implementing modern systems like online billing system, complaints, geo-tagging and e-office in the board which are important for increasing the revenue of the department. ETPB chairman told the media representatives that the department had disposed of valuable trust land/property worth billions of rupees with the help of FIA, which is the biggest initiative in the history of the board till date. In response to a question, he said that according to the instructions of the One-Man Commission, various review meetings are held with the Trust Board along with the FIA, in which the plan of action is formally implemented. Functional Gurdwaras and temples have been renovated and security arrangements enhanced.