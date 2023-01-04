Ensure flour availability at fixed price, orders CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a meeting regarding wheat at his office on Tuesday.

Flour Mills Association officials Muhammad Shafiq, Khaliq Ahmad, Sajid Abdullah, Wajid Abdullah, Muhammad Fayyaz and Zaheer were present along with former principal secretary GM Sikandar, secretary agriculture, secretary finance, secretary food, secretary (Imp) of CMO, director food, former BoP president Hamesh Khan and others. The chief minister ordered that the administration should take all possible measures to ensure the availability of flour to the people at a fixed price. Strict monitoring should be done to prevent inter-provincial transportation of wheat and flour and police and administration should take action without discrimination to stop it. The chief minister mentioned that a record reduction of Rs100 billion was made in the wheat procurement-related debt of the provincial government. This would help in the next wheat procurement drive. Subsidies will be given to the common man through Ehsaas Programme so that all and sundry could benefit from it. The farmers will be able to make immediate payments through the Punjab government's "Go Punjab App" and they will not face any problems. The chief minister noted that the daily wheat quota was increased to 23,000 metric tonne so that cheap flour is within the reach of everyone. Talking about the poultry industry, the chief minister said that the use of the best seed was started to overcome the soybean shortage; in one year, all the local requirements of soybean will be met from Punjab. A targeted subsidy was being given through Punjab Ehsaas Programme to provide cheap-priced wheat to the people.

The Punjab government has already ensured the supply of flour at cheap prices to deserving people through Ehsaas Programme, he added. One can join the Ehsaas programme through a CNIC card number to get a targeted subsidy on flour. He said that the subsidised bazaar was an excuse for looting by PMLN as people were not given real relief through targeted subsidies.

NEW RECORD: The CM has said that the Punjab government has set a new record by using Rs249 billion ADP funds in the first six months of the current fiscal year. He expressed satisfaction with the speed of ADP funds' use and appreciated the performance of Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, P&D Board Chairman Wasif Khurshid and their teams. He termed it an important achievement and hoped that the provincial government would set a record for the maximum use of development funds.

DARESHAK: Provincial Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak called on the chief minister at his office and thanked him for giving a district status to Jampur. You have fulfilled our long-standing demand by giving tehsil status to Dajal and Muhammadpur.