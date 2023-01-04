Three cops’ remand extended in Jauhar resident’s murder case

The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Tuesday extended by five days police remand of three policemen held for allegedly murdering a young man in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Constables Shehryar, Faisal and Nasir of the Shaheen Force had shot dead 26-year-old Amir Hussain after he didn’t stop his motorbike when he was signalled to pull over within the remits of the Sharea Faisal police station on December 27.

The investigating officer produced the detained cops before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on the completion of their police remand and requested an extension of their remand for the completion of the investigation. The IO stated that the suspects were required to be further interrogated to complete the investigation.

The judge, granting the IO’s request, extended the policemen’s physical remand in police custody for five days with a direction to produce them on the next date along with an investigation report. A case was registered against the three policemen at the Sharea Faisal police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The complainant stated that her son was riding a motorbike when policemen signalled him to stop. However, he did not pull over and reached Noman Avenue, an apartment building. The cops chased him and shot him dead on the stairs. According to the police, the policemen confessed to their involvement in the horrific incident before senior police officers.

The suspects in their statements admitted that Shaheryar fired two shots at Hussain one after the other. When no weapon was found on the citizen, the cops showed an official pistol and claimed having seized it from him, they added.