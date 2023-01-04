JI to protest if govt fails to clarify stance on LG polls in 24 hours

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced giving the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh 24 hours to clarify its stance on the local government elections scheduled to be held on January 15 and withdraw its letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to seek further delay in the polls.

Rehman said the JI will hold a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House if the provincial government fails to meet the deadline. He made these remarks at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi’s headquarters, on Tuesday.

The JI city chief said that on the one hand the PPP leaders talk about holding LG elections, but on the other, dialogues are held to further delay the polls. It seems, he said, that the PPP government is mulling over further postponement of the elections after all the melodrama.

He added that it is quite illogical for political parties to discuss unconstitutional steps like further postponement of the LG polls despite the court’s orders and the constitutional provisions against the delay.

Rehman also censured Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for allegedly failing to deliver on what he had claimed to do. He said that unfortunately, conspiracies against Karachi and its people have increased with the fresh induction of Tessori in the political arena.

He explained that the JI did not believe in the politics of hatred and targeting individuals, so the party did not oppose Tessori, but those who had installed him would have to answer for his performance.