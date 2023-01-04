 
Wednesday January 04, 2023
Fear of the truth

January 04, 2023

It was no surprise to learn that Pakistan is the fifth most dangerous country in the world for journalists, with 93 having been murdered since 2003. It goes to show how threatening the truth is to the powers that be. Self-censorship is the only way for journalists to ensure their survival, leaving the public in the dark and grasping for answers.

Maryam Baloch

Turbat

