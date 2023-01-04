Fear of the truth

It was no surprise to learn that Pakistan is the fifth most dangerous country in the world for journalists, with 93 having been murdered since 2003. It goes to show how threatening the truth is to the powers that be. Self-censorship is the only way for journalists to ensure their survival, leaving the public in the dark and grasping for answers.
Maryam Baloch
Turbat
The government is considering outsourcing our three largest airports - Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore – to...
Over the past year or so, the government has been crushing the real-estate sector with tax after tax. Transfer...
Cricket fans across the nation were excited and eager to see England and New Zealand tour Pakistan. Sadly, poor...
The education sector in Pakistan has always remained in the doldrums. Whether it is primary or higher education, the...
This refers to the letter ‘Distracted’ by Sajjad Khattak. We have faced a host of problems over the past year and...
This refers to the letter ‘Good riddance’ by Areeba Altaf Kanasro. The letter missed one of the few...
Comments